Short Interest in ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Decreases By 33.8%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the July 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of SHASF remained flat at C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. ShaMaran Petroleum has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.07.
About ShaMaran Petroleum
