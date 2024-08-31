Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Decreases By 31.9%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the July 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS SHZHY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 37,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,052. Shenzhou International Group has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.

Shenzhou International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

