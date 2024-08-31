Short Interest in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Grows By 39.2%

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,100 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the July 31st total of 253,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 260,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. 117,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,917. Silvaco Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.40.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. Analysts predict that Silvaco Group will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SVCO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Silvaco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Silvaco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Silvaco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Further Reading

