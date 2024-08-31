Short Interest in Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Decreases By 25.0%

Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 346,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Syensqo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHBBF remained flat at $103.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.01. Syensqo has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $103.01.
Syensqo Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Syensqo
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Syensqo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syensqo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.