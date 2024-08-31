Short Interest in Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Decreases By 25.0%

Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 346,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHBBF remained flat at $103.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.01. Syensqo has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $103.01.

Syensqo SA/NV operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates in two divisions: Materials and Consumer and Resources. The Materials division consists of polymers and composites businesses primarily serving automotive, aerospace and defense, and electronics markets. The Consumer and Resources division provides specialty solutions to consumer-focused end-markets, such as agro, personal care, food, etc.

