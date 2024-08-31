Short Interest in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Declines By 32.1%

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the July 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

TERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $509,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 756,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $509,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 756,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $47,178.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,221.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $72,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The company has a market cap of $492.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -0.37.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

