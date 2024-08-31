Short Interest in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Increases By 32.0%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,500 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 31st total of 485,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,501,000 after buying an additional 22,176 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. 390,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $34.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.28 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Capmk cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also

