Short Interest in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Increases By 33.4%

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the July 31st total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity at Transcat

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $176,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Transcat by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Transcat during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Stock Performance

Shares of TRNS opened at $123.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 0.68. Transcat has a twelve month low of $84.45 and a twelve month high of $147.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.86.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities cut Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also

