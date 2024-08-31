Short Interest in Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Rises By 53.7%

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,800 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the July 31st total of 529,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trio Petroleum

In other news, Director Frank C. Ingriselli sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $51,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trio Petroleum news, Director Frank C. Ingriselli sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Ingriselli sold 190,000 shares of Trio Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $51,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,000 shares of company stock worth $141,300. Corporate insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio Petroleum stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,826 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Trio Petroleum worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:TPET opened at $0.20 on Friday. Trio Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -8.70.

Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Trio Petroleum Company Profile

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

Featured Stories

