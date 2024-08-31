Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Drops By 39.7%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,400 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the July 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,666,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,622. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

