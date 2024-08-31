Siacoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.67 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $245.00 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,865.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.00546251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00110398 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.96 or 0.00288703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00031055 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00036514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00071417 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.