Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,414 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,559,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,637.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,637.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $175,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $76.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average is $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

