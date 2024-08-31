Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $4,056,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1,916.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 47,648 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.12.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $96.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,807,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,341,953. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.83 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,093 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

