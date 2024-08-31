Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $5.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,083. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

