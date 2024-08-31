Signaturefd LLC Buys 11,560 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $3.07 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

