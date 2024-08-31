Signaturefd LLC Buys 460 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $123.79 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

