Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $223.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.59. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.