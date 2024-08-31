Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $223.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.59. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
