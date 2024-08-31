Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,988 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

