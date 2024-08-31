Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,741,000 after buying an additional 689,849 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 32.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 82,467 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 233,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMR. StockNews.com downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Nomura Stock Performance

Shares of NMR opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.59. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

