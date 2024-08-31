Signaturefd LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $600.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $601.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.24.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price target (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

