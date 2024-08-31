Signaturefd LLC Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,346,000 after buying an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,211,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 951,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 635,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $164.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

