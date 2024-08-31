Signaturefd LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $4,489,838.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,297,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,386,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $55,663,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.1 %

K opened at $80.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $80.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.39%.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

