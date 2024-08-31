Signaturefd LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.31. 7,979,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,052,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.17. The company has a market cap of $389.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.