Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,547,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE NVO traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $139.15. 2,714,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,564. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

