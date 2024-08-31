Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $1,711,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,757 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.0 %

EA stock opened at $151.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $153.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,242 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

