Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.
ONEOK Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE:OKE opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $92.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ONEOK Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.
ONEOK Profile
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
