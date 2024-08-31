Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $92.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.