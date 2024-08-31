Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock worth $686,890,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $483.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $452.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

