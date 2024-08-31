Signaturefd LLC Purchases 3,396 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PHG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of PHG opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

