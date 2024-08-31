Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23,030.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGM. UBS Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 147,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,544,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

