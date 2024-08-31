Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $5.46 on Friday, reaching $492.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,578. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $453.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.69. The stock has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,281,657. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

