Signaturefd LLC Sells 177 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,770 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

