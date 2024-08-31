Signaturefd LLC Sells 235 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Assurant by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIZ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $717,329.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIZ opened at $196.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.21 and a 200 day moving average of $175.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.88 and a 12 month high of $197.26. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

