Skyline Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.32. 2,171,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.68. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.