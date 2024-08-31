Skyline Advisors Inc. Sells 1,339 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Skyline Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,984,000. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MUB traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,349,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,267. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average of $107.12.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

