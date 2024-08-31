Skyline Advisors Inc. Sells 3,752 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Skyline Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,752,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,864,000. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BNDX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. 2,341,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,622. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.95. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

