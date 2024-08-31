SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $55.00 at Evercore ISI

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.83. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -36.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

