SLERF Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.79 Million (SLERF)

SLERF (SLERF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One SLERF token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. SLERF has a market capitalization of $73.95 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SLERF has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000085 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About SLERF

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

SLERF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.1499687 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $14,095,494.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SLERF using one of the exchanges listed above.

