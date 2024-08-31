SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMC Price Performance

SMCAY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. 89,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,847. SMC has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98.

Get SMC alerts:

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. SMC had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that SMC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.