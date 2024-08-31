Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,051.01

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,051.01 ($13.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,179 ($15.55). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,173 ($15.47), with a volume of 863,653 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.78) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £145 ($191.22) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.48) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,956.20 ($52.17).
Smith & Nephew Price Performance
Smith & Nephew Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,111.11%.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
