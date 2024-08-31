Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Snam Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SNMRY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $9.91. 27,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,542. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. Snam has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

