Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Snam Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of SNMRY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $9.91. 27,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,542. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. Snam has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.66.
About Snam
