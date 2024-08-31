Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $173,451,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $145,665,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $55,954,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 9.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 929,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,399,000 after acquiring an additional 83,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 31,080.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 74,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,024 shares of company stock valued at $14,539,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.74. The company had a trading volume of 292,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.87. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

