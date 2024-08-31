Sollinda Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 122,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 90,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.01. 82,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,993. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $77.68 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.87.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

