Sollinda Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 47,900 ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. ProShares UltraShort QQQ accounts for 0.6% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 62.0% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $2,559,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of QID traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,539,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $76.70.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.