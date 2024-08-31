Sollinda Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,232.7% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 196,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,185,000 after acquiring an additional 181,990 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.50. 3,216,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $365.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

