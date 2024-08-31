Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Holdings Decreased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Up 0.8 %

SONY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.54. 400,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $100.88.

Sony Group shares are going to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sony Group

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.