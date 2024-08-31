Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 127,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO remained flat at $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.67. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Sotherly Hotels worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

