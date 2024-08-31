Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 174.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $1,820,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 471.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 395.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,966 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 378.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 131,651 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 29,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.72. 1,331,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.70. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.73%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

