Sovryn Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.19 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Sovryn token can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sovryn has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and $27,685.02 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sovryn

Sovryn launched on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, "Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,955,997.57484289 in circulation. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

