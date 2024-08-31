Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Down 27.5% in August

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the July 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

SPKKY stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 308,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0654 per share. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

