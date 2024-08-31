SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLD traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,742,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,871. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $234.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

