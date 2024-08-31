SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Asset Allocation Strategies LLC

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,757,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,228,000 after buying an additional 310,361 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,273,000 after purchasing an additional 257,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,894 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,606,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,443,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,870,000 after buying an additional 462,228 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,741. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.66.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

